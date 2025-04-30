A BETTER CONTRACT (ABC)
If You Can’t Show Up, How Can You Represent Us?
A firsthand account of what happened when our school tried to hear from all three UFT slates — and only two took members seriously.
9 hrs ago
•
A Better Contract
ABC Meeting with Citywide Chapter Leaders - 4/30 @ 8PM
Lets talk strategy. All are welcome.
Apr 28
•
A Better Contract
ABC Weekly Update - 4/27
Good Evening, ABC Candidates & Supporters:
Apr 27
•
A Better Contract
Get Moose, Squirrel, and Arundell
Unity kills state bill to retain Medicare, vilifies ABC, and fervently hopes you aren't paying attention.
Published on Union Matters
•
Apr 24
Union Means Never Standing Alone
By Paul Egan, Secretary candidate, A Better Contract
Apr 23
•
A Better Contract
Press release: Mulgrew’s Election Tactics Spark Legal Consequence
After notifying UFTers in December that May election will take place via mail-in ballots, Mulgrew changes rules midstream to include “second vote…
Apr 23
ABC Weekly Update - Week of 4/21
Get Out the Vote for A Better Contract
Apr 22
•
A Better Contract
Whose Side Is Unity On?
Very soon, something will happen quietly in Albany—something that affects every single retired UFT member and every active educator who hopes to retire…
Apr 20
•
A Better Contract
THE UFT ELECTION IS RIGGED—AND THEY THINK YOU’RE TOO BUSY TO NOTICE
They’ve built a crooked system from top to bottom—and it’s all designed to keep you quiet, working, and paying dues while they make backroom deals and…
Apr 19
•
A Better Contract
“The president doth protest too much, methinks"
UFT President Michael Mulgrew can’t stop shouting about “misinformation” and “disinformation.”
Apr 19
•
A Better Contract
“We Can’t Afford Mulgrew Anymore” — ABC Video Goes Viral
Thousands have viewed our latest video campaign ad already that shows why we can’t afford another 3 years of Mulgrew or his Unity administrative caucus…
Apr 18
•
A Better Contract
We Know What Kids Need — It’s Time We Exercise our Power
By Leah Lin, Candidate for UFT Vice President of Elementary Education
Apr 17
•
A Better Contract
