If You Can’t Show Up, How Can You Represent Us?
A firsthand account of what happened when our school tried to hear from all three UFT slates — and only two took members seriously.
  
ABC Meeting with Citywide Chapter Leaders - 4/30 @ 8PM
Lets talk strategy. All are welcome.
  
ABC Weekly Update - 4/27
Good Evening, ABC Candidates & Supporters:
  
Get Moose, Squirrel, and Arundell
Unity kills state bill to retain Medicare, vilifies ABC, and fervently hopes you aren't paying attention.
Published on Union Matters  
Union Means Never Standing Alone
By Paul Egan, Secretary candidate, A Better Contract
  
Press release: Mulgrew’s Election Tactics Spark Legal Consequence
After notifying UFTers in December that May election will take place via mail-in ballots, Mulgrew changes rules midstream to include “second vote…
ABC Weekly Update - Week of 4/21
Get Out the Vote for A Better Contract
  
Whose Side Is Unity On?
Very soon, something will happen quietly in Albany—something that affects every single retired UFT member and every active educator who hopes to retire…
  
THE UFT ELECTION IS RIGGED—AND THEY THINK YOU’RE TOO BUSY TO NOTICE
They’ve built a crooked system from top to bottom—and it’s all designed to keep you quiet, working, and paying dues while they make backroom deals and…
  
“The president doth protest too much, methinks"
UFT President Michael Mulgrew can’t stop shouting about “misinformation” and “disinformation.”
  
2
“We Can’t Afford Mulgrew Anymore” — ABC Video Goes Viral
Thousands have viewed our latest video campaign ad already that shows why we can’t afford another 3 years of Mulgrew or his Unity administrative caucus…
  
We Know What Kids Need — It’s Time We Exercise our Power
By Leah Lin, Candidate for UFT Vice President of Elementary Education
  
