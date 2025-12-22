A BETTER CONTRACT (ABC-UFT)

A BETTER CONTRACT (ABC-UFT)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Naomi's avatar
Naomi
7d

I went to that meeting, and I was appalled by Mulgrew‘s behavior towards Bennett . It showed such a lack of respect for him as well as for the retirees who were at that meeting. Bennett was trying to explain that there were many things on the agenda and Mulgrew just talked over him and treated him without respect. It was obvious what he was trying to do.

If you’re a retiree and still believe his lies, you need to stop and educate yourself.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Ann Elterman's avatar
Ann Elterman
3d

Thank you Marianne for always being there for us. Our union isn’t.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 A Better Contract - UFT Members · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture