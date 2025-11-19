A BETTER CONTRACT (ABC-UFT)

A BETTER CONTRACT (ABC-UFT)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SUSAN SCHWARTZ's avatar
SUSAN SCHWARTZ
Nov 19

Leoni Haimison told us that class size matters, decades ago!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Herb Michael's avatar
Herb Michael
Nov 19

Kudos to the writer for this article. Class size is a bugbear that for years the UFT refused to discuss or tackle. Over the years they would ask the Delegate Assembly "do you want a pay raise or lower class size", indicating we could not expect both to happen. We argued and argued without much success because of how the leadership pitted us against our students best interests and our own. No surprise that Adams simply exempted classrooms rather than provide our students with what they need. Time he and the UFT leadership were forced to pay the piper. Class size limits need to be contractual. We owe this to our students and ourselves. Thanks.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 A Better Contract - UFT Members
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture