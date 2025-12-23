Dear UFT Members,

As we head into the holiday season, we’re taking a much-needed break; and we truly hope you are too. We will return in January 2026, rested, recharged, and ready for the work ahead.

Before we officially close out 2025, we want to express our deepest gratitude to every member who supported, uplifted, and participated in A Better Contract (ABC-UFT). The progress we have made together this year, what we’ve built, pushed for, organized, and stood firm on has been nothing short of extraordinary. This movement exists because of you. Your passion, your willingness to speak truth to power, and your unwavering belief that our union can and must be better have fueled everything we’ve accomplished.

We are proud to stand beside you, and we are honored to be part of this collective effort to create a more transparent, democratic, and member-driven UFT. The work is not easy, but it is meaningful and it is working.

As we look ahead to 2026, we are energized by the momentum we’ve built and excited for everything we will continue to achieve together. Our fight for fairness, equity, accountability, and member voice is far from over; and with your continued engagement, we know even greater progress is possible.

Wishing each and every one of you a healthy, joyful New Year and the happiest of holidays. May this season bring rest, renewal, and the strength to continue the powerful work ahead.

In solidarity,

A Better Contract (ABC-UFT)