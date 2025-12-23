A BETTER CONTRACT (ABC-UFT)

A BETTER CONTRACT (ABC-UFT)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Maggie Boyd's avatar
Maggie Boyd
6d

Thank YOU for all you do for us. I know I would be in a lousy MA health plan if it weren't for your efforts. I think I can speak for all of us when I say that we are deeply indebted to you and grateful for all you have done.

Happy Holidays!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Patricia Dobosz's avatar
Patricia Dobosz
6d

Thank you for all your advocacy . I’m proud to be a member of ABC. Happy holidays and new year to all. Get some much needed rest and renewal.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 A Better Contract - UFT Members · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture