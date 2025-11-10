Dear UFT Members,

It is time to show up and show out, and WEAR BLUE this Thursday, November 13 to support the heart, soul, and backbone of all New York City Public Schools: UFT PARAPROFESSIONALS.

The success of our schools is fully dependent on the expertise, insight and compassion of paraprofessionals citywide. Paraprofessionals spend more time teaching, more time caring, and more time committing themselves to our students than any other title in New York City Public Schools.

It is unconscionable that UFT paraprofessionals have been denied a living wage for decades. We must take steps to end this injustice NOW. All UFT members must come together and take collective action to demand increased financial compensation for paraprofessionals NOW.

On November 13, UFT is asking for a big push in our schools and on social media in support of paraprofessionals. That same day, New York City Council is holding a public hearing on Intro 1261-2025, aka the “Respect Bill.” If passed, this bill will enact a $10,000 annual bonus for paraprofessionals. CLICK HERE to watch a short video explaining the process.

Bring the heat, WEAR BLUE this Thursday, November 13, and let’s make it happen! Please email photos of all staff and admin at your school wearing blue on 11/13 to info@uftmembers.org, to be posted on ABC social media and shared with UFT. Please respect student privacy and make sure none of our students are in the photos.

Once this bill is passed and the $10,000 bonus for paraprofessionals is in place, we must keep pushing to make the bonus, and much more, part of every paraprofessional’s contractual base pay -- fully pensionable and subject to all percentage-based pay increases as negotiated in future contracts by UFT. A bonus enacted through legislation is a start, but it is certainly not enough.

A Better Contract (ABC) calls on UFT leadership to include rank and file UFT members, especially ALL members and elected leaders of the UFT Paraprofessional Chapter, in an open and collaborative process to drastically improve the compensation, rights and benefits of paraprofessionals in the next contract negotiation. Rank and file UFT members were excluded by UFT leadership in previous salary negotiations, including the 2023 contract and development of the Respect Bill. Such exclusionary practices by UFT leadership must not continue. Our UFT is a UNION, not a top-down corporate HR department. We must directly include all member voices in every step of the process, including strategy development, decision-making and action implementation.



When we all work together, we cannot be stopped!

PARAPROFESSIONALS HAVE WELL-EARNED ALL OF THE ABOVE, AND SO MUCH MORE!

Please WEAR BLUE in support of UFT Paraprofessionals this Thursday, 11/13/2025. This is just the beginning in our collective push for paraprofessionals. Thank you!

In solidarity,