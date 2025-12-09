A BETTER CONTRACT (ABC-UFT)

Arthur Goldstein
2d

Threatening ABC wasn't the first time they did this. In 2023, they threatened me with civil and criminal penalties for the egregious offense of parodying Michael Mulgrew. Parody is protected by the First Amendment, but UFT lawyers must've been absent the day they taught that. Very shortly after I ran a column on it, my blog's domain address was blocked. That's why I'm now on Substack with thousands more readers. So I thank Unity for that, at least. I'm leaving a link to my story. https://nyceducator.blogspot.com/2023/04/my-union-dues-pay-lawyers-to-threaten-me.html

Chad Hamilton
2d

What really gets me is the attorney’s letter states they will sue each UFT member individually, for having publicly stated we are UFT members. Michael Mulgrew and Unity UFT leadership intend to personally bankrupt me, a special education teacher and proud UFT member teaching in NYC public schools for 20 years, and leave my family and me literally out of our home and out in the cold. These are the sick people running our union. They will do this to any UFT member who dares to advocate for a better union and better public schools.

