VOICE OF THE PEOPLE, NOT THE POWER STRUCTURE

Members Deserve Transparency, Fairness, and Democracy in Our Union

WHAT HAPPENED TO ASHLEY RZONCA? District 30’s Representative, Ashley Rzonca, was abruptly removed — without explanation, due process, or transparency. When leadership claimed District 30 was being “reorganized,” members saw through it. The only change was replacing our District Representative — no reorganization, no improvement, just retaliation.

OUR DISTRICT STOOD UP

We refused silence. We organized at the July Delegate Assembly, protested outside, spoke up at the District 30 CEC meeting with overwhelming parent support, and rallied outside the Queens UFT office with over 65 supporters. Our petition gathered 585 signatures. Members demanded fairness — leadership responded with silence.

DISTRICT 30 DESERVES BETTER

District 30 had a respected, trusted District Rep — Ashley Rzonca — who truly supported her Chapter Leaders. She wasn’t removed for failing at her job or for misconduct. In fact, Ashley is an elected Unity member of the UFT Executive Board. Her independence and integrity should have been celebrated — not punished. Ashley was removed because she refused to shove Unity propaganda down our throats during UFT elections. Instead, she educated members about the process — empowering informed choices over political loyalty. Now, because Chapter Leaders are meeting independently — in school buildings and over Zoom — during time traditionally set aside for union business, some question their right to do so. But this collaboration continues a long-standing understanding between district leadership and the superintendent’s office. The new, hand-picked DR later reported these meetings to the Superintendent — something no elected representative would ever do. Instead of advocating for Chapter Leaders, she informed on them. That’s what happens when a position is appointed, not earned through election.

A NEW “REPRESENTATIVE” — BUT NOT ELECTED BY YOU

Since Ashley’s removal, a new DR was hand-picked and installed — not chosen by the people. She met privately with a small, select group of Chapter Leaders to claim “approval,” leaving the rest of the district completely out of the conversation. Let’s be clear: this wasn’t representation — it was appointment without accountability. District Representatives are supposed to represent educators and Chapter Leaders — not echo the interests of leadership. When appointments replace elections, the connection between members and leadership collapses. The result? Silence, fear, and frustration — instead of empowerment, transparency, and trust.

WHAT DISTRICT REPS ARE SUPPOSED TO BE

District Representatives are accountable to Chapter Leaders — the elected voices of every school. Their job is to advocate for members, not repeat talking points from the top. A true DR listens, builds consensus, and fights for what Chapter Leaders need — not what leadership tells them to say. That’s what Ashley did. She showed up, listened, and empowered. She reminded us that union strength comes from the people — not the power structure. When DRs are appointed instead of elected, power shifts from members to insiders — and democracy fades. We lose voice, representation, and trust.

THE KEY POINT

This fight isn’t about one person — it’s about all of us. It’s about democracy, accountability, and respect for educators who make our union strong. Ashley’s removal wasn’t about failure — it was about silencing someone who empowered others. We see it, and we’re not staying quiet. We are the voice of the people — not the power structure. We deserve a union that represents us — not one that dictates to us. This is about every educator, every school, and every Chapter Leader who believes in fairness, integrity, and real representation.

CALL TO ACTION — TAKE BACK OUR UNION

For over three decades, District Representatives were elected by Chapter Leaders. It worked — it was transparent and fair. Then it was taken away. Now, we’re taking it back. Stand together. Speak up. Demand elections for every District Rep — chosen by the people they serve, not appointed from above. No more silence. No more political games. No more backroom deals. We are the union. We are the movement. And we are taking back our power — one voice, one school, one district at a time.

