CLICK HERE TO SIGN THE OPEN LETTER TO DEFEND NYC IMMIGRANT KIDS & FAMILIES

To the Chancellor of NYC Schools, Melissa Aviles-Ramos,

To the President of the UFT, Michael Mulgrew,

To the City Council of New York,

We are educators and school workers of New York City Schools. We are outraged by the abduction of Yuanxin, a first grader at PS 166Q in Astoria, as well as the detainment of other NYC-PS students over the past year. Furthermore, the impact of Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s presence in our communities and the separations of families at 26 Federal Plaza have galvanized us to say:



Enough is enough.

The detention of children is unconscionable, the separation of families is monstrous and the permeation of fear in our communities will NOT be tolerated.

As educators, we know that Maslow comes before Bloom - physical needs and feeling safe are prerequisites to learning. It is time that those in leadership positions practice what they preach.

We demand:

You publicly denounce this detention and any removal or separation within 24 hours of verification. Do NOT allow our community members to be “disappeared”.

Family reunification at the forefront for every single separation and removal.

Dedicated and ongoing opportunities for trusted educators to go to 26 Federal Plaza during the work day to build awareness and community presence for immigrants being impacted.

Accountability measures to gauge the effectiveness of district and school leaders in ensuring that their communities feel seen and supported whenever impacted by ICE.

A calendar of workshops and professional development opportunities for educators to build their capacity in supporting students and staff impacted.

School leadership designate space in each school site for know-your-rights materials, emergency custody forms and other supports for immigrant families and staff.

Support school staff in creation of school-based support teams.

Legal resources for students and staff who are, or are potentially, directly impacted.

There can be no business as usual when our children are ripped from their communities. We refuse to normalize this in our city.

Signed,



NYC educators, School Workers, and UFT Members



