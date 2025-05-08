Our UFT Ballot Survey

Our long-awaited UFT election is underway. Ballots were mailed out on May 1st. Some report they have received their ballots and have already promptly mailed them back, while others are reporting they have not received their mail-in ballots, yet.

UFT members who have not received or need a replacement ballot should call Global Election Services (GES) at 877-455-9367 or email helpdesk@voteges.com to request one between May 8 at 9 a.m. through May 19 by noon ET.

Each member must call or email personally and provide their full name, union affiliation, division, UFT member ID number and a callback phone number.

Our commitment to all voices being heard

Every voice matters. We want all members to know that that the A Better Contract slate is fighting to ensure there is a fair and transparent UFT election. We’ve already expressed concerns about the current election system — including serious questions about GES, the new vendor conducting and monitoring our UFT elections. Nonetheless, we remain committed to ensuring all voices are heard.

The Next Step: Complete our survey. Did you get a ballot?

Did you vote already? Did you receive a ballot? These are the two basic questions we’re asking all UFT members. Tell us by taking our poll. Also, complete the form if you need assistance or have questions.

Our UFT Ballot Survey

We will be sharing the poll results with you and top leadership while helping UFT retirees and all UFTers who may need assistance with getting a mail-in ballot or getting to a poll site.

A Short Window For Mail-In Ballots

Mail-in ballots are due before May 28th in order to counted on May 29th. This leaves retirees who live outside of NYC or out-of-state in a precarious situation, if they have not received a ballot by mail, yet. Thus, we encourage those in this situation to contact GES, right away.

If you need support or have more questions, complete the survey form. We will try to assist as best we can.

In-Person Voting Option

This year, an in-person voting option was rolled out but is only available at select locations and times. Find dates, locations and times below.

Let’s GET OUT THE VOTE!

