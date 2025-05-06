Read our plan for the FIRST 100 Days

A Better Contract is a bold, member-led campaign to revitalize the UFT by committing to a powerful 100-day action plan that puts members first. It guarantees to end backroom deals and usher in transparent, democratic governance and a focus on delivering contract priorities of UFTers.

Key reforms include empowering rank-and-file members through open debates, chapter-driven resolutions, and union-wide referendums on critical issues like improving pay, healthcare, contract priorities, and responsibly using union resources. Leadership accountability and open town halls will ensure every voice is heard and respected from day one.

Central to the campaign is launching a real contract fight, rejecting weak deals, and organizing collective power across schools and districts. Within the first 60 days, A Better Contract will initiate citywide rallies, grievance filings, and public pressure campaigns to demand real raises, enforce class size agreements, and stop secret negotiations. All bargaining will be led by a rank-and-file committee with live updates—no more insider-only deals.

The plan also confronts long-neglected issues like para pay, retirement security, and healthcare protections. ABC pledges to support paraprofessionals with a Para Bill of Rights, block harmful healthcare changes, and demand guarantees against rising costs. We will fight for Tier 6 reform by mobilizing members at the state level and tying political endorsements to pension reform commitments. We stand resolute to protect traditional Medicare.

In short, A Better Contract means a union that fights—and wins—for educators. No more concessions, no more silence. Vote for a union that prioritizes democracy, transparency, and justice. Vote for A Better Contract.

Click here to read our concrete steps for the First 100 Days: tinyurl.com/100daysabc

Ballots are in the mail. When you receive you ballot, mark an “X” in the A Better Contract slate box. Send it back as soon as possible. Completed ballots must arrive back to be counted before May 28th. Please do not write your name anywhere else on the ballot or it may be disqualified.

For more UFT election details, go to: https://www.uft.org/your-union/uft-elections-2025

To learn more about ABC, go to: http://linktr.ee/abettercontract