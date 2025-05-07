I have one simple question, do you trust our union and do you think they have put the needs of the rank and file first? If you answer yes, then read no further.

My name is Adam C. Bergstein and I have been a Chapter Chair for over 15 years. I have worked directly with Amy, and I can attest to her commitment to improving working conditions for all staff. She was integral to helping us remove our principal, and the superintendent. She fought tirelessly to help us triumph and prevail. Amy is a fierce fighter for workers’ rights. She will throw herself headfirst into a battle and lead the charge. She is smart, intuitive and unbelievably knowledgeable about the system. She will work to make it better for all of us.

This election is probably the most important choice we have to make as union members in a generation. Do we want to elect a caucus that has been in power for over 60 years and has a near stranglehold on everything that affects us professionally, and personally, or do we want change? Current union leadership is always making excuses and playing catch-up, never leading the fight. So, whether it is the horrifically flawed math & science curriculum; a broken grading policy, an egregiously and legally questionable attendance policy, or a flawed discipline code, our union has succeeded in excuses not answers.

Just look at the retiree healthcare debacle we witnessed, all because of backroom deals by Mulgrew. Do you feel comfortable with the Unity caucus negotiating your future health and pension benefits? Do you think they are looking out for your needs when you retire? This can change, but it needs to begin with your vote. I believe there are many good people that are working in the Unity caucus, but out of fear their allegiance is to Mulgrew and not the rank and file. Re-electing Mulgrew will get us the same results: Deception, and loyalty to a caucus over service to the members. Can we really afford three more years of that, given how bloated, inefficient and corrupt the Department of Education has proven itself to be? If you distrust and question our Union‘s intentions, then maybe it’s time for change and that change comes in the form of Amy & ABC.

Now, let’s tackle the 800 lb zionist gorilla in the room. Unity is desperate and scared and they are trying to paint Amy as an antisemitic, political anarchist. Let’s be honest, if she were really antisemitic, would most of her fiercest and dearest supporters be white, Jewish men in their 50s and 60s? Would we openly endorse and support and back someone who calls for our extermination? Really? C’mon Mulgrew, you can’t run on your track record, so you go the way of the boogeyman. Nice playbook call. This is yet another lie being spread to undermine Amy’s integrity. But guess what, as far as I know, people are still allowed to have political viewpoints and opinions in this country that differ from others. You may not like her opinion, but it doesn’t mean she’s antisemitic, or despises Jews.

As for the ARISE caucus, their message is strong, vocal and resonates with members. And they want what ABC wants, essentially a greater voice for the rank and file, a union that speaks to our concerns and doesn’t prize fealty and caucus loyalty over member needs. But the problem is, a three caucus race splits the votes and gives an overwhelming advantage to the incumbent. That hurts everyone. I would love to see ARISE and ABC merge, but that was not in the stars. But if you are picking between ARISE and ABC, I urge you to vote with Amy and ABC. Remember, the key is to defeat Mulgrew; not marginalize the opposition’s voice and reach.

When you cast your vote in this year’s election, ask yourself if you want change or just three more years of the same tired nonsense.

Thanks for your time.

Adam