ABC Weekly Update - 5/5
23 More Days til Ballots Need to Be In - Vote A Better Contract Full Slate
🗳 Good Morning, ABC Candidates & Supporters!
🚨 BALLOTS HAVE BEEN MAILED!!🚨
Keep an eye out for the goldenrod (yellow) envelope in your mailbox.
📬 IMPORTANT: If you do not receive your ballot by May 10th, you should plan to vote in person at the dedicated UFT events and borough offices on the scheduled dates and times.
💥 We Need YOU to Get Out the Vote!
ABC can win — but only if we all turn out the vote.
Let’s push the UFT’s shamefully low 26% voter turnout closer to 100%!
We need every UFT member in your school, campus, worksite, grad program, and personal networks to cast a ballot.
📅 Upcoming ABC Events — Join & Share!
Monday, May 5 — Paraprofessional Assembly (Zoom)
🔗 Registration Link
Tuesday, May 6— Tier 6 Day of Action (All Boroughs)
Join your borough’s UFT action! 🔗Register
Wednesday, May 7 @ 7PM — Guidance Counselors Meeting (Zoom)
🔗Register
Thursday, May 8 @ 5PM — Nurses Meeting (Zoom)
🔗 Register
Thursday, May 8 @ 8PM — Get Out the Vote Training (Zoom)
🔗Register
Thursday, May 8 — Brooklyn IN-PERSON Event
📍 McMahon’s Public House, 39 5th Ave (near Barclays Center)
🕓 4–8 PM
🔗 Sign up
Friday, May 9 — Rockaway IN-PERSON Event
📍 The Bungalow Bar, 377 Beach 92nd St, Queens, NY 11694 🕓 3–5 PM
🔗 Sign up
✋ Help Us Get Out the Vote!
✅ Volunteer to help:
Fill out this survey — we especially need observers for in-person voting events.
🌸 UFT Spring Conference — Join ABC!
📅 May 17, 2025
🔗 Register with ABC
💸 $50, deadline: May 6
🌐 Stay Connected
🔗 ABC Linktree — find all our links in one place!
💥 Support ABC: Donate here to help fund our platform and printing efforts.
📸 Show Off Your ABC Work!
Please send your photos, videos, and updates to this email — we want to highlight the amazing organizing you’re all doing!
Also please use the following link to submit your taking a picture with your A Better Contract full slate vote! - Ballot Pics!!
Some of our events last week:
Our Paraprofessionals Getting Out Vote
Migda and Marie Para
Bronx Member Meetup
Have a fantastic week ABC Team!!!!
Vote A Better Contract and vote for the full slate
