A BETTER CONTRACT (ABC)

A BETTER CONTRACT (ABC)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eric Perez's avatar
Eric Perez
11h

At least we all agree on showing ID to vote, it needs to be this way in all elections.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 A Better Contract - UFT Members
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture