๐Ÿ—ณ Good Morning, ABC Candidates & Supporters!

๐Ÿšจ BALLOTS HAVE BEEN MAILED!!๐Ÿšจ

Keep an eye out for the goldenrod (yellow) envelope in your mailbox.

๐Ÿ“ฌ IMPORTANT: If you do not receive your ballot by May 10th, you should plan to vote in person at the dedicated UFT events and borough offices on the scheduled dates and times.

๐Ÿ’ฅ We Need YOU to Get Out the Vote!

ABC can win โ€” but only if we all turn out the vote.

Letโ€™s push the UFTโ€™s shamefully low 26% voter turnout closer to 100%!

We need every UFT member in your school, campus, worksite, grad program, and personal networks to cast a ballot.

๐Ÿ“ Upcoming ABC Events โ€” Join & Share!

Monday, May 5 โ€” Paraprofessional Assembly (Zoom)

๐Ÿ”— Registration Link

Tuesday, May 6โ€” Tier 6 Day of Action (All Boroughs)

Join your boroughโ€™s UFT action! ๐Ÿ”—Register

Wednesday, May 7 @ 7PM โ€” Guidance Counselors Meeting (Zoom)

๐Ÿ”—Register

Thursday, May 8 @ 5PM โ€” Nurses Meeting (Zoom)

๐Ÿ”— Register

Thursday, May 8 @ 8PM โ€” Get Out the Vote Training (Zoom)

๐Ÿ”—Register

Thursday, May 8 โ€” Brooklyn IN-PERSON Event

๐Ÿ“ McMahonโ€™s Public House, 39 5th Ave (near Barclays Center)

๐Ÿ•“ 4โ€“8 PM

๐Ÿ”— Sign up



Friday, May 9 โ€” Rockaway IN-PERSON Event

๐Ÿ“ The Bungalow Bar, 377 Beach 92nd St, Queens, NY 11694 ๐Ÿ•“ 3โ€“5 PM

๐Ÿ”— Sign up



โœ‹ Help Us Get Out the Vote!

โœ Volunteer to help:

Fill out this survey โ€” we especially need observers for in-person voting events.

๐ŸŒธ UFT Spring Conference โ€” Join ABC!

๐Ÿ“ May 17, 2025

๐Ÿ”— Register with ABC

๐Ÿ’ธ $50, deadline: May 6

๐ŸŒ Stay Connected

๐Ÿ”— ABC Linktree โ€” find all our links in one place!

๐Ÿ’ฅ Support ABC: Donate here to help fund our platform and printing efforts.

๐Ÿ“ธ Show Off Your ABC Work!

Please send your photos, videos, and updates to this email โ€” we want to highlight the amazing organizing youโ€™re all doing!

Also please use the following link to submit your taking a picture with your A Better Contract full slate vote! - Ballot Pics!!

Some of our events last week:

Our Paraprofessionals Getting Out Vote

Migda and Marie Para

Bronx Member Meetup

Have a fantastic week ABC Team!!!!

Vote A Better Contract and vote for the full slate