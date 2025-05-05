🗳 Good Morning, ABC Candidates & Supporters!

🚨 BALLOTS HAVE BEEN MAILED!!🚨

Keep an eye out for the goldenrod (yellow) envelope in your mailbox.

📬 IMPORTANT: If you do not receive your ballot by May 10th, you should plan to vote in person at the dedicated UFT events and borough offices on the scheduled dates and times.

💥 We Need YOU to Get Out the Vote!

ABC can win — but only if we all turn out the vote.

Let’s push the UFT’s shamefully low 26% voter turnout closer to 100%!

We need every UFT member in your school, campus, worksite, grad program, and personal networks to cast a ballot.

📅 Upcoming ABC Events — Join & Share!

Monday, May 5 — Paraprofessional Assembly (Zoom)

🔗 Registration Link

Tuesday, May 6— Tier 6 Day of Action (All Boroughs)

Join your borough’s UFT action! 🔗Register

Wednesday, May 7 @ 7PM — Guidance Counselors Meeting (Zoom)

🔗Register

Thursday, May 8 @ 5PM — Nurses Meeting (Zoom)

🔗 Register

Thursday, May 8 @ 8PM — Get Out the Vote Training (Zoom)

🔗Register

Thursday, May 8 — Brooklyn IN-PERSON Event

📍 McMahon’s Public House, 39 5th Ave (near Barclays Center)

🕓 4–8 PM

🔗 Sign up



Friday, May 9 — Rockaway IN-PERSON Event

📍 The Bungalow Bar, 377 Beach 92nd St, Queens, NY 11694 🕓 3–5 PM

🔗 Sign up



✋ Help Us Get Out the Vote!

✅ Volunteer to help:

Fill out this survey — we especially need observers for in-person voting events.

🌸 UFT Spring Conference — Join ABC!

📅 May 17, 2025

🔗 Register with ABC

💸 $50, deadline: May 6

🌐 Stay Connected

🔗 ABC Linktree — find all our links in one place!

💥 Support ABC: Donate here to help fund our platform and printing efforts.

📸 Show Off Your ABC Work!

Please send your photos, videos, and updates to this email — we want to highlight the amazing organizing you’re all doing!

Also please use the following link to submit your taking a picture with your A Better Contract full slate vote! - Ballot Pics!!

Some of our events last week:

Our Paraprofessionals Getting Out Vote

Migda and Marie Para

Bronx Member Meetup

Have a fantastic week ABC Team!!!!

Vote A Better Contract and vote for the full slate