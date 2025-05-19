🚨 Attention Better Contract Slate Supporters! 🚨

We need YOUR help to amplify our message and spread the word as we enter the last full of week of the UFT election cycle!

Also, if you or someone you know hasn’t mailed out a ballot alreay, they should be mailed out no later than May 20th. In-person voting at select poll sites is still an available option.

Be sure to check out this page for 5 ways you can help ABC and also read the details below.🌟

💥 How you can make a difference this week:

Join us for our two phone/text banking events. Tomorrow, Tuesday, May 20 at 7 PM- 8:30 PM

Wednesday, May 21 at 8 7 PM - 8:30 PM Join us these two evening via Zoom as we phone bank together: http://tinyurl.com/abcslatezoom Follow us on all our social media platforms. Share our pages and links with UFT friends, colleagues and family. Share our Substack articles with your network, family, and friends! Watch and share the 5 videos that we've just released – they highlight everything we stand for, from fair contracts, why we need change to improved working conditions for everyone.

Your support is more important than ever. Together, we can create the change we need and ensure that our voices are heard loud and clear. 📢

Here’s how you can get involved:

🔹 Facebook - http://facebook.com/abettercontract

🔹 Instagram - http://instagram.com/abettercontract

🔹 X/Twitter - http://x.com/abettercontract

Share these videos:

🔹 [Video 1 Link]



🔹 [Video 2 Link]



🔹 [Video 3 Link]



🔹 [Video 4 Link]

🔹 [Video 5 Link]

Your sharing and support will help us reach more people, build momentum, and secure better contracts for everyone! Let’s show them the power of our united voice.

Vote A Better Contract slate. 💪

Thank you for being part of the movement!

#ABetterContract #FairContracts #StrongerTogether

Some related links: