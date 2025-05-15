In 2 weeks, ballots for the 2025 UFT citywide elections will be tallied and results announced. We believe our MEMBERS-FIRST, A BETTER CONTRACT slate is positioned to win this election, while the caucus-first slates opposing us are doing what they can to undermine the will of UFT membership with an onslaught of disinformation and propaganda.

Meanwhile, we have stayed on message.

A Better Contract (ABC-UFT) is committed to fighting for a better labor contract with the City of New York and a better social contract with our union leadership.

We are member-led, member-centered and members FIRST!

Our focus is simple. Better pay that outpaces the cost of living. Protect and improve our healthcare, pensions and benefits. Improve our working conditions so we are respected as professionals — free to be the experts we are. And a union that answers to its members.

5 Ways to GET OUT THE VOTE

Here are some actions you can take right now to get out the vote and help A Better Contract win!

✅ Vote! By Mail : Members who have not received or need a replacement ballot may call Global Election Services (GES) at 877-455-9367 or email helpdesk@voteges.com to request one between May 8 at 9 a.m. through May 19 by noon ET. Each member must call or email personally and provide their full name, union affiliation, division, UFT member ID number and a callback phone number.

In-Person: The 2025 UFT election ballots were mailed to all UFT members on May 1. You can vote by mail or at any of the in-person polling stations to be held during specific times and locations in May (see chart below). ✅ Personally speak to, call, text or message at least 5 to 10 UFT members to encourage them to vote and to vote for ABC. Reach out to your in-person, phone, email and social media contacts. Start off with these two questions — Did you vote in the UFT election? Have you received your ballot, yet?. Follow up with telling them you’re voting for A Better Contract slate and why. This should spark conversation. Keep it short and simple — without arguing. We have some helpful DO’S and DONT’s and other helpful links from our GOTV slide presentation, here. ** Remember, relational organizing is really the most effective way to organize and message! ✅ Share these links with others and be sure to follow us on social media. Our website: 🔗 http://abettercontract.org Our platform: 🔗 http://tinyurl.com/abcplatform

Our First 100 Days Plan: 🔗 http://tinyurl.com/100daysabc

Our flyer: 🔗 http://tinyurl.com/flyerabc

Follow us on social media. These links can be found on our LinkTree: 🔗 http://linktr.ee/abettercontract We’re also asking all of our supporters to show support with the ABC slate by changing their social profile pictures by displaying our logo. Also, share our posts with others. This helps to increase awareness with an online presence and show of solidarity for our slate. 4. ✅ Help us by leafleting your local school or worksite. Download, print and share our flyers with others. Flyer 1 Flyer 2

5. ✅ Volunteer and donate. There are A LOT of untapped resources in our group! We need to channel the energy we have into winning the upcoming UFT election. By organizing ourselves into Boroughs and Titles/Functionals, we can ensure everyone is engaged and participating in the way that works best for them and maintains our member driven focus.

We especially need poll site observers . If you can donate your time to observe, fill out this form.

Join our phone banking sessions in the coming days . More details will be shared shortly with the days and times.

Make a monetary donation to help cover costs. We are a grass roots campaign with limited resources and some outstanding expenses. To donate, go to: tinyurl.com/abcslatedonate Related Links: