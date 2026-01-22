We previously shared back in December that Michael Mulgrew and the rest of UFT’s Unity leadership decided to waste YOUR dues money on having a white shoe law firm harass ABC with frivolous cease and desist letters intended to intimidate us.

Unity Caucus has a long history of sending these letters to members who criticize Unity’s abject failure to deliver raises that beat the cost of living, protect our healthcare, and fight back against toxic administrators. These letters invariably warn of legal action if the criticism continues.

Well guess what? We’re calling Unity’s bluff.

ABC has retained legal counsel — paid for out of our own pockets — and sent the UFT’s attorney the letter pictured below. We DARE Mulgrew and Unity to file suit against ABC. We have already beat them in arbitration and are more than happy to replicate that outcome in court.

Mulgrew and Unity have bullied the UFT membership for far too long. This is only the first step in putting a stop to that behavior for good.



See below for the full letter from ABC’s lawyer: