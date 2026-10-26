Early voting is open (October 24 – November 1) and Election Day is right around the corner (November 3). A Better Contract (ABC-UFT) strongly encourages all UFT Members to get out the vote. Below are the dates and times for early voting and Election Day. Visit the NYC Board of Elections website for all the details, including polling locations.

A Better Contract (ABC-UFT) is comprised of UFT members, both in-service and retirees, from all walks of life and all political persuasions. We are open to all UFT members regardless of political party or caucus affiliation.

Our union, the United Federation of Teachers (UFT), is the largest union local affiliated with New York State United Teachers (NYSUT). All UFT members are members of NYSUT. With substantial representation at NYSUT’s Representative Assembly, the UFT has significant influence over the formation of statewide union policy and political endorsements, including gubernatorial endorsements.

CLICK HERE to read more about New York Governor candidates.

CLICK HERE to read about the 5 ballot questions in NYC.

For many New Yorkers, the most significant ballot item in November 2026 is the vote for New York Governor. The endorsement for Governor is determined by NYSUT at the state level, and not directly by UFT. Similar to our proposal for local elections, ABC proposes that NYSUT should determine its gubernatorial and state-level endorsements through nonpartisan, unbiased education of union members about all candidates, alongside clearly established non-negotiables to which any candidate seeking NYSUT’s endorsement would have to commit. This process should be followed by an open forum in which NYSUT members have equal access to hear directly from the candidates, equal time to share their questions and concerns, and an opportunity for every NYSUT member to cast a vote for whom our union should endorse.

Through this process, a supermajority of three-fifths (60%) or two-thirds (66%) of votes for one candidate would result in a NYSUT endorsement.

ABC continues to advocate for greater transparency and collective decision-making within our union. Given the UFT’s substantial influence within NYSUT, we believe NYC educators have both an opportunity and a responsibility to help lead the effort for a more democratic, member-driven endorsement process.

We strongly urge every union member to learn more about the candidates and examine their positions on public education, union rights, in-service and retiree healthcare, defunding public education through voucher schemes, and the issues affecting working people in order to make an informed choice.

Please exercise your rights. PLEASE VOTE!