A BETTER CONTRACT (ABC-UFT)

A BETTER CONTRACT (ABC-UFT)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
kcd291 (null)'s avatar
kcd291 (null)
2d

Imagine that, encouraging us to be independent thinkers!! Cheers to you! You are absolutely right that everyone should have a voice in who our union endorses and Many people are not on the same page because they have done their own independent research.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 A Better Contract - UFT Members · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture