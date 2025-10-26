A BETTER CONTRACT (ABC-UFT)

Leonie
6d

Cuomo does not support reducing class size unless the state sends more funding and even then wants to exclude all “popular” schools. For a better analysis/comparison see the nyc parent blog here . https://nycpublicschoolparents.blogspot.com/2025/09/cuomo-vs-sliwa-vs-mamdani-on-education.html

Matt
6d

Cuomo vowed to "bust" public education in 2014 in order to bring in more hedge-fund backed, for-profit charter schools, diverting public funds.

Cuomo created Tier 6, to decrease Educator (and other public sector workers) pensions, knowing quite well there was already a crisis in teacher retention and recruitment. He coupled this with a more taxing teacher evaluation system.

It is quite clear who the only pro-labor, pro-education candidate is, and it would behoove any responsible teacher advocacy group to name him.

