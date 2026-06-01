A BETTER CONTRACT (ABC-UFT)

A BETTER CONTRACT (ABC-UFT)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Retiree's avatar
Retiree
31mEdited

OMG is there anything they will not do to block open and fair unionism. Vile. I am nauseated. Mulgrew is threatened. He’s grabbing at every possible straw to consolidate and strengthen his power. Closing ranks. Something has to give.

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 A Better Contract - UFT Members · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture