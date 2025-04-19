Here’s how they’re screwing you over:

1. UNITY IS THE SWAMP

They’ve been in charge for 60 years. That’s not leadership—that’s a dictatorship. You want a say? You’ve gotta kiss the ring and sign a loyalty oath. It’s all power, perks, and protecting their own.

2. THEY HIDE THE BALLOT

You don’t vote at work. You don’t vote online. You don’t even know there’s an election unless you check your mailbox like it’s 1994. That’s by design. They want you too tired, too distracted, and too disconnected to fight back. The union leaders have no trust in our members so they set up a rigged system!

3. NO ELECTRONIC VOTING—ON PURPOSE

We can launch rockets, file taxes, and FaceTime across the world, but somehow we can’t vote for union leadership online? We can vote for half days in our SBO Vote, I can sign my mortgage online, but not vote for our union leaders? Don’t be fooled. They know if voting were easy, they’d lose. So they keep it broken on purpose.

4. UNITY STACKS THE ELECTION COMMITTEE WITH THEIR OWN PEOPLE

They run the election like a backroom poker game—Unity shuffles the cards, deals the hands, and declares themselves the winners. It’s not fair. It’s not honest. It’s a rigged game from start to finish.

5. THEY CONTROL THE AIRWAVES

Every email, every newspaper, every “official” union announcement—it all comes from Unity. They control the message, drown out the opposition, and pretend there’s no alternative. It’s propaganda, plain and simple.

6. NO DEBATES. NO TRANSPARENCY. NO GUTS.

They won’t debate. They won’t answer questions. They won’t face the members they supposedly represent. That’s not leadership—that’s cowardice.

7. FALL IN LINE OR GET FROZEN OUT

You speak out? Suddenly you’re off the list for gigs, PDs, or union support. You toe the line? Maybe you get rewarded. It’s not about what’s right. It’s about keeping control.

THEY THINK YOU’LL NEVER FIGHT BACK. PROVE THEM WRONG.

This is our union—not theirs.

It’s time to clean house, break the machine, and give power back to the educators doing the work.

Take your union back. Vote these frauds out.