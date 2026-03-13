A BETTER CONTRACT (ABC-UFT)

A BETTER CONTRACT (ABC-UFT)

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mathmaggie's avatar
mathmaggie
7h

Thank you, Arthur. Mulgrew's legacy will be opposing Medicare retiree benefits. I hope he is remembered as lying about retirees. History will show him for who he really is. What a shame that fhis voting membership has npot yet come to that realization.

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Richard's avatar
Richard
5h

What is the position of this slate as to Mayor Mamdani’s threat to raid the Retiree’s Health Trust Fund?

That I see as a far greater threat than anything else, because that may lead to an end for Medicare Part B reimbursement and other scaling back of city provided health benefits.

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