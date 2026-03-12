Happening TODAY (March 12, 2026), and also March 18 and March 24!



TRS Trustee Candidate David Kazansky is holding Zoom meetings to share his expertise on pensions, TDA and overall financial wellness. See below for QR codes and direct links to register for these important and very helpful meetings. These meetings are open to all UFT members, so please spread the word!

If you are able, help David with nomination petitions so he can get on the ballot for the TRS Trustee election. Thank you!

Registration link for March 12 Pension Workshop:

https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/z2iqRxqhS6yPMMapp1zxCA#/registration

Registration link for March 18 TDA Workshop:

https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/yRJ7yRJBQiGgPKEXa7NxDQ#/registration

Registration link for March 24 Financial Wellness Workshop:

https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/pOMoBqMOTvGKxMwSsSlWZg#/registration

Petition link:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1osuZHljew7Gr8S9nWdaYBc_xR2hrlFhg/view