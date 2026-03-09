CLICK HERE to download the nominating petition for David Kazansky.

Dear UFT Members,

Thanks so much for the fantastic turnout at our ABC Mass Meeting last week. Nearly 400 attended, and over 700 registered! As we heard from TRS Trustee candidate David Kazansky and running mate Ben Morgenroth, the critical importance of an independent fiduciary voice on the TRS Board cannot be overstated. Our pensions depend on it. The first step towards making it happen is to collect petition signatures to put David Kazansky on the ballot. Our goal is 3,000 signatures, and we have three weeks to do it! Our deadline is March 30.

CLICK HERE to download the nominating petition for David Kazansky. Here is the URL to share with everyone you know at other schools: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1osuZHljew7Gr8S9nWdaYBc_xR2hrlFhg/view

Whether you can collect 5, 10 or 100 signatures, we need your help!

Any in-service contributor to TRS can sign the petition. This includes teachers, paraprofessionals, related service providers, secretaries, psychologists, nurses and administrators (yes, principals and assistant principals can sign). Under the obtuse rules for the TRS Trustee election, a person can sign only one nominating petition. Signing a petition for more than one candidate will result in both signatures being canceled and uncounted. So make sure you are only signing for David Kazansky.

One and done!

CLICK HERE to download the nominating petition for David Kazansky. Here is the URL to share with everyone you know at other schools: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1osuZHljew7Gr8S9nWdaYBc_xR2hrlFhg/view



Included with the blank petition are detailed instructions that include a mailing address to send your collected signatures. If it is easier for you to have us pick up signed petitions from you in-person, or if you have any questions or ideas for helping, please email us at info@uftmembers.org. You can also email the David Kazansky campaign team directly at info@wetrustdavid.org.

The TRS Trustee campaign of David Kazansky and Ben Morgenroth is about accountability, transparency, and protecting our pensions. TRS is our money. UFT members need real representation that is transparent and accountable to all UFT members. We have until March 30 to collect 3,000 signatures.



Let’s get this done!