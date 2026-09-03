There’s an important update to the classroom preparation guidance we shared earlier this week. After UFT members raised concerns, shared the information, and started asking questions, the DOE has now sent additional guidance to principals stating that schools “must prioritize sufficient designated periods of time” for teachers to prepare and organize their classrooms during September 8th and 9th. That is movement, but the stronger language from last year’s OLR guidance, which made classroom preparation “first and foremost,” has still not been reinstated. That leaves us with one big question: What exactly does “sufficient time” mean, and will that look completely different from school to school? Watch the video below for more information about what changed, what didn’t, and what members should be asking as we head back into our buildings.