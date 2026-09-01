A BETTER CONTRACT (ABC-UFT)

A BETTER CONTRACT (ABC-UFT)

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Chad Hamilton's avatar
Chad Hamilton
10h

This labor guidance definitely pushes teachers toward doing classroom setup during our vacations and/or before and after school. The DOE is normalizing coming in and working during our time off, with zero compensation. Not only do Mulgrew and Unity allow it, they practice their own version of it by conducting UFT chapter leader trainings this week.

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Jane Johnson's avatar
Jane Johnson
6h

Another reason to vote out Mulgrew and all of his followers. I truly believe it’s time for a change.

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