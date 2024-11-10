About Us

WE ARE THE UNION.

We are a member-driven, grassroots movement of proud UFT members organizing and mobilizing to build union power and to increase member awareness and voice.

We are committed to fight for better pay, healthcare, pension & retiree benefits and working conditions.

We demand a better contract for all UFT members and our school communities.

It’s time for a better contract with the City of New York and a better social contract with our union leadership, altogether

Together, we will forge a stronger union where all our voices matter.

Why subscribe?

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and publication archives.

Stay up-to-date

Never miss an update—every new post is sent directly to your email inbox. For a spam-free, ad-free reading experience, plus audio and community features, get the Substack app.

Join us

Be part of a community of people who share your interests. Participate in the comments section, or support this work with a subscription.

Disclaimer:

This is the official website of the “ A BETTER CONTRACT - UFT” slate. It is not an official site of The United Federation of Teachers. The site title describes a group of dues-paying UFT members organizing for a better contract with NYC and our union leadership. Information shared by us should not be considered officially from the UFT organization.