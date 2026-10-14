A BETTER CONTRACT (ABC-UFT)

A BETTER CONTRACT (ABC-UFT)

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Chad Hamilton's avatar
Chad Hamilton
1m

This happened in our own union hall and no one was held accountable. It's disgraceful.

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mea's avatar
mea
18m

Glad someone is calling out UNITY. It was disgusting and remains disgusting. No other conversation about it, no one was held accountable. It was a joke like the Cornell 7. In their mind she was lovin it. UGH you can't make this shit up.

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