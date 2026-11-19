Wear green one day. Wear blue another day. Sign a petition. Attend a rally.

There’s nothing wrong with any of these actions. But how do they fit together? What’s the plan?

UFT leadership (all members of Michael Mulgrew’s Unity Caucus) has called on UFT members to demonstrate their opposition to charter school expansion, but it’s difficult to see a coordinated organizing strategy behind these activities. It feels like we’re responding to one issue after another rather than building the collective power needed to win.

Meanwhile, educators and parents in two school communities are fighting proposed Success Academy expansions.

In District 21, Success Academy wants to increase enrollment at its Bensonhurst school from 683 to 1,300 students and expand from K–4 to K–8. A teacher at Seth Low IS 96 has started a petition opposing the expansion.

In District 14, the MS 50 El Puente school community is also fighting a proposed expansion. Their Space Planning Committee has organised a petition to bring attention to the impact on their school.

A public hearing on the proposal affecting MS 50 was scheduled for November 19. These hearings are opportunities for parents, educators and community members to raise their concerns before decisions are made.

What organizing took place leading up to that hearing? How were UFT members informed and involved? What is being done to connect the educators and parents fighting these expansions across different districts? And, most importantly, what happens next?

The UFT has the staff, resources and infrastructure to do much more than organize a series of activities. We should be building an ongoing campaign that involves members and communities in the decisions and actions needed to stop charter expansion.

Wearing a color shows solidarity. But solidarity alone isn’t going to stop Success Academy from expanding.

Members shouldn’t have to guess what the strategy is. They should be helping to shape it.

In the meantime, educators and parents in these two school communities are taking action. Here are their petitions. Please read and share them.

**District 21 — Seth Low IS 96**

https://www.change.org/p/oppose-success-academy-s-proposed-enrollment-expansion

**District 14 — MS 50 El Puente**

https://www.change.org/p/save-our-space-1c2ad79e-6e60-4712-adbd-c229e2645039