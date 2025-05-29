A BETTER CONTRACT (ABC-UFT)

A BETTER CONTRACT (ABC-UFT)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patrick Walsh's avatar
Patrick Walsh
9h

What a beautiful and courageous essay, Amy. You have my undying respect, gratitude and affection. Bless you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jorge's avatar
Jorge
9h

This is the truest of all truths…

Here is what I know for sure: a lie doesn’t become truth, a wrong doesn’t become right, and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by the majority.

And… May I add...

A majority could be sucked in “without their actual real and cognitively informed or educated wish!!!” Ex

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 A Better Contract - UFT Members
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture