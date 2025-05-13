A BETTER CONTRACT (ABC-UFT)

A BETTER CONTRACT (ABC-UFT)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
A Better Contract's avatar
A Better Contract
2h

Love this piece. Thank you for sharing your experience

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
ASW's avatar
ASW
5h

Combat pay!

(Retired teacher from Bklyn)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 A Better Contract - UFT Members
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture