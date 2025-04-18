“We Can’t Afford Mulgrew Anymore” — ABC Video Goes Viral

🚨 Watch and share this video!!! — WE CAN’T AFFORD MULGREW ANY LONGER!

❌ Sub-inflation raises as the cost of living skyrockets in NYC

❌ Higher copays on healthcare … 150 ER VISITS up from 50 bucks, in 2014.

❌ 15 dollar urgent care visits now 50 to 100 dollars

❌ Placed co-pays on retirees for the first time ever.

❌ An ordinary trip to the dentist can now cost thousands out of pocket

❌ He tells us no prescriptions are denied. But they are.

❌ He designed his Mulgrewcare Medicare Advantage plan forcing retirees to spend millions in court to fight it.

❌ Fewer doctors are accepting the healthcare plan we have after it’s been gutted — especially therapists, mental health providers, specialists.

❌ He DIDN’T fight or stop Tier 6 and now new teachers pay out of pocket toward their pension for decades until age 63. We may need to wait a generation under his leadership to see meaningful reforms to Tier 6.

❌ Paras have to work 2-3 jobs because he failed to approve a plan for collective bargaining tailored to their needs for salary, pensionable increases, longevity raises, LODI, tenure ….

Paras need a living wage — FIX PARA PAY!

❌ He failed to use 450 million dollars beyond the pattern in our last contract towards paras needs for a living wage.

❌ The healthcare stabilization fund is now ENTIRELY bankrupt because he used it to pay for retro raises and to transfer millions into our welfare fund and now we sit on over 1 billion dollars in reserve … while members dig into there own pockets to cover expenses.

❌ All while safety and work conditions erode more and more as well.

We CAN’T AFFORD MULGREW ANY LONGER!

When we fight, we win!