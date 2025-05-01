A BETTER CONTRACT (ABC)

A BETTER CONTRACT (ABC)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sean I Ahern's avatar
Sean I Ahern
7h

Best thing I have seen from ABC and I am a RTC delegate and candidate on the ARISE slate. My hope is that active members from all slates will come together around a positive program for the common defense with no givebacks, tradeoffs or takeaways in the upcoming contract. Well done brother Malone. A fitting May Day sentiment.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lori Gandelman's avatar
Lori Gandelman
8h

This is the best thing I've read so far and I agree 100% !!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 A Better Contract - UFT Members
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture