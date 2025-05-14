VOTE IN PERSON + UFT GOTV CELEBRATION PARTY

Didn’t get your mail-in ballot? No worries! You can vote in-person:

✅ Wednesday, May 14

⏰ 3:00–5:00 PM

📍 UFT Headquarters – 52 Broadway

Then—after the Delegate Assembly, come party with the ABC Slate and celebrate our grassroots power at our UFT GOTV Party:

✅ Wednesday, May 14 after 6 PM

📍 Irish Punt – 40 Exchange Place

Open to all UFT members!

Whether you’re casting your ballot or raising a glass, this is your chance to stand up, speak out, and build a better union with ABC.

This is about more than just an election—it’s about a movement. Let’s rally, let’s vote, and let’s celebrate what we can accomplish together.

See you at the virtual Zoom rally. See you at the DA and poll site at UFT Headquarters. See you at the Irish Punt!

MORE IN-PERSON VOTING OPPORTUNITIES