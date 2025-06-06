🚨 URGENT CALL TO ACTION 🚨

*** Secrets of a Successful Organizer Training ***

June 14, 2025 9:00 AM-3:30 PM UFT Headquarters Shanker Hall 52 Broadway New York, NY, NY 10004

Register here for a day-long “Secrets of a Successful Organizer” training to strengthen your organizing skills and build power within your UFT chapter.

This training comes from Labor Notes, an organization that has led the way toward more engaged, member-led unions for decades.

The training, which is based on the widely acclaimed book "Secrets of a Successful Organizer," has three parts: “Beating Apathy,” “Assembling Your Dream Team” and “Turning an Issue Into a Campaign.”

This information is critical for our work as UFT members. Whether you are a chapter leader, delegate, paraprofessional representative or chapter activist, you have a part to play in building a strong UFT chapter.

The most important work of the union happens in our schools. To have a strong union, we need strong chapters!