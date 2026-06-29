A BETTER CONTRACT (ABC-UFT)

A BETTER CONTRACT (ABC-UFT)

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Chad Hamilton's avatar
Chad Hamilton
4d

I wonder if Mulgrew and Unity's unilateral endorsement of Goldman had anything to do with Lander, in his last few months as NYC Comptroller, conducting and releasing an audit that showed Mulgrew and the other leaders of the Municipal Labor Committee (MLC) bankrupted our Health Stabilization Fund:

https://abettercontract.org/p/an-easy-breakdown-of-the-comptrollers

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Linda's avatar
Linda
4d

The UFT has a track record of backing losers. The one exception is the current Mayor.

But the bigger question here is how these endorsements are being made, no input from membership, the DA itself it’s hardly democratic.

We need to bring the power back to the people back to members ,let us decide and have a say in how our money is being spent.

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