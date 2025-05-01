A BETTER CONTRACT (ABC)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dana Ohlmeyer's avatar
Dana Ohlmeyer
16h

Appreciate the alert re ballot; less appreciative of the anti-ARISE smear. As previously described, apparently, a coalition of the two anti-Unity entities was not advantageous to one of the two; thus UNITY, damn it.

Nat Hookway (they/them)'s avatar
Nat Hookway (they/them)
16h

can’t wait to open my goldenrod envelope and vote ABC!

