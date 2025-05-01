Calling all UFT Members,

It's time to vote! Ballots for the UFT General Election (in which we vote for UFT President, Secretary, Assistant Secretary, Vice Presidents, Executive Board, etc.) will be mailed today, May 1st.

📬 Ballots will be mailed to the home address you have on-file with UFT.

It could take a few days for your ballot to arrive in the mail, so be on the lookout!

This is the envelope you are looking for:

Inside this yellow envelope will be the ballot, a secret envelope, and a return envelope.

❎ On your ballot, check the box that says "A Better Contract" and then place the ballot in the secret envelope. That’s it!

📮Then place the secret envelope inside the return envelope and drop it in the mail, either at a local US Postal Service Mailbox or at your local United States Post Office.

It's that easy! We strongly recommend that you complete your ballot and mail it back on the day you receive it. If that is not possible, then mail your ballot no later than May 20. Don't delay!

If you do not receive one by May 8th contact:

Global Election Services (GES) at 877-455-9367 or email helpdesk@ voteges.com from May 8 at 9 a.m. through May 19 by noon ET.

If you lose or do not receive a ballot, you can vote in-person at UFT borough offices May 19-22 noon-6pm, May 23 noon-3pm, and May 27 3-6pm.

Also, vote at the Delegate Assembly on Wednesday, May 14 3-5pm at UFT Headquarters.

More UFT Election details here

Vote A Better Contract slate

A Better Contract (ABC) is a grassroots, member-driven movement of UFT members organizing to build union power, increase member awareness and member voice, and create a better contract for all UFT members and school communities.

A Better Contract will work to:

Get you the better pay that you deserve that keeps up with the cost of living; while protecting and improving your healthcare and retirement pension/benefits.

Improve your working conditions and give you more freedom as a professional.

Build a stronger, more responsive union that answers to you.

Defend public education from any and all attempts at privatization and reduced funding. Download & share ABC flyer

CLICK HERE to access the linktree for A Better Contract, where we have info on all our upcoming events, campaign flyers, and our full campaign platform written by over 1,200 UFT members.

Please spread the word to all UFT members you know, both in-service and retirees, to vote for A Better Contract.

Let's work together to build a UFT that is stronger, more responsive, and truly representative of all UFT members.

Let's do this work together!

In solidarity,

A Better Contract

https://linktr.ee/abettercontract