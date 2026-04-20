The TRS Trustee Election is happening in about 3 weeks, on May 13. Here is what you can do to get the word out for independent candidate David Kazansky, proudly endorsed by A Better Contract (ABC-UFT).

Please use the graphics and flyers below to share on social media, email, posting in your school building, stuffing mailboxes, and handing out to co-workers.



David Kazansky social media and website:

Facebook: david4trs https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61586074705494

Instagram: davidkaznyc http://instagram.com/davidkaznyc

🌐 http://wetrustdavid.org

Flyer to post at school/stuff mailboxes/hand out:

Thank you!