Today, May 27, is the final chance to make your voice heard in the United Federation of Teachers election.

If you haven’t received your ballot or haven’t voted yet, you can still vote in person between 3–6 PM at your local UFT borough office.

Votes will be tallied at UFT headquarters on Thursday, May 29th.

What You Need:

Bring a photo ID or your UFT membership card to ensure you’re able to cast your ballot without delay.

This year’s election could mark a turning point for our union. A Better Contract slate represents a movement for transparency, stronger contracts, and a union that listens to and fights for its members. But none of that can happen without your vote.

In 2022, nearly 75% of UFT members didn’t vote. Let’s change that. Let’s show up. Let’s lead.

Vote today. Demand a better contract with the City of New York and a better social contract with our union!

Union proud. Union strong.