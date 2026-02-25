CLICK HERE to register for today’s meeting.

📢 JOIN TODAY’S LIVE CALL WITH TRS TRUSTEE CANDIDATE DAVID KAZANSKY

Financial Foundation$

Join David Kazansky for a financial wellness workshop designed to help you take a clear, honest look at your money and build a stronger financial future.

This session will cover:

• Goal Setting

• Budgeting

• Spending Habits

• Saving Strategies

• Debt Management

• Retirement Planning

Clear information. Practical explanations. No spin.

📅 Wednesday, February 25

🕒 5PM

🔗 Registration: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/YCQjUHyrT4W2qsgGCX_-hg#/registration



Please take some time Wednesday afternoon to join the meeting and learn some important information to help you understand where you stand financially, what matters most, and practical steps you can take right away for a brighter financial future. Please share the registration link with others!

