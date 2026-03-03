CLICK HERE to register.

HAPPENING TODAY! On Tuesday, March 3, A Better Contract (ABC-UFT) is hosting a Mass Meeting with TRS Trustee candidate David Kazansky and Ben Morgenroth. At the meeting, we will learn about the role of TRS trustees, what they do, and why their work is so critically important to our retirement. TDA, pensions and Roth options will be explained clearly, along with insider strategies to maximize our benefits. We will close out the meeting with a live Q&A, where you can ask your questions directly to the experts.

Meet the Experts

David Kazansky – Former TRS teacher‑trustee and longtime NYC educator, David knows the inner workings of the pension system and fights to ensure TRS decisions are made that puts educators first. He has decades of experience advocating for educators' benefits and is recognized for his deep knowledge of pension policies, TRS governance, and retirement planning strategies. David faithfully served as a teacher trustee on the NYC TRS board from 2015 to 2024. He is running as an independent candidate for re-election this year.

Ben Morgenroth – AP teacher and adjunct lecturer with over a decade in NYC classrooms, Ben combines classroom experience and financial expertise to help members understand pensions, TDA, and Roth options. Prior to becoming an educator, Ben worked in the private sector as a quantitative analyst evaluating investment risk and performance. Ben is running with David Kazansky in this year’s teacher trustee election.

Hosted by: A Better Contract (ABC-UFT)

Date & Time: Tuesday, March 3rd, 7:00 PM

Location: Zoom

Who Should Attend: In-service UFT members (retirees welcome to attend and observe, but this meeting will focus on in-service members and the TRS election)

