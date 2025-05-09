A BETTER CONTRACT (ABC-UFT)

A BETTER CONTRACT (ABC-UFT)

Laura Genovese
2h

Bless you Paul. As a retired secretary, your piece speaks to my heart and what school secretaries have been facing and hoping for. This is why ABC must win: Being member-driven (not caucus-based) and passionate about what any of us need --is REAL Unionism. It not only protects each member-- but empowers us to be the inspiring, formidable union we were meant to be. Vote for A Better Contract!!!!

Deidra
1h

As a former Secretary due to code: 2VM, this is the best piece of writing I haven't seen in years. It speaks volumes.

