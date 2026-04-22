A BETTER CONTRACT (ABC-UFT)

A BETTER CONTRACT (ABC-UFT)

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mea's avatar
mea
2d

Unity - Mulgrew & Crew gots to go. Just hot air getting rich.

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1 reply by A Better Contract
María González's avatar
María González
2d

Paraprofessionals are the backbone of our classrooms, yet our reality is being overlooked.

In the Horizon program, we are responsible for up to eight autistic students at a time—students who require constant attention, emotional support, behavioral guidance, and individualized educational care. From the moment they arrive at school until they are safely returned to their families, we are their support system. This is not occasional assistance—this is continuous, demanding, and deeply impactful work.

And yet, our compensation does not reflect this responsibility.

There is a clear and undeniable difference between supporting one student and being responsible for eight. The workload, the emotional demand, and the level of accountability increase significantly, but our wages do not. That imbalance is not sustainable, and it is not fair.

We are not asking for recognition—we are demanding fairness.

We have reached a point where conversations among ourselves are no longer enough. If real change is going to happen, our voices must be heard collectively and clearly. We must stand together, advocate for appropriate compensation, and ensure that the value of our work is acknowledged.

Because when paraprofessionals are supported, students are supported. And right now, both are being undervalued.

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