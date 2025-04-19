A BETTER CONTRACT (ABC)

A BETTER CONTRACT (ABC)

Laura Genovese
Apr 19

What a disgrace. Manipulation is Mulgrew and his Unity Head's MO. And, as more members wise up, it's become the most time-consuming part of what they do.

A Better Contract takes on union issues through searching, brainstorming, and upholding the facts. In fact, It's the only slate that's requested a debate among all the three running UFT slates. No doubt Mulgrew/Unity have already found some excuse to decline from taking part.

Dana Ohlmeyer
Apr 20

Please join with ARISE, in order to win. Simple. Work collaboratively. Simple.

