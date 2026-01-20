CLICK THIS LINK to sign the petition.

It’s one of the dirty secrets of retiring as a UFT member: Our union charges Medicare-eligible UFT Retirees a monthly premium to keep their prescription drug coverage. The cost is up to $180 per month for individual coverage, and up to $340 per month for family coverage. The amount has increased by 50% in the last two years, and there is no cap to prevent the cost from rising in the future.

Meanwhile, most NYC municipal unions, like DC37, PSC, police, and firefighters, provide premium-free prescription insurance to all members — both in-service and retirees.

We need to send a clear message to UFT President Michael Mulgrew and the leadership of our union: STOP CHARGING RETIREES!

