A BETTER CONTRACT (ABC-UFT)

A BETTER CONTRACT (ABC-UFT)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda's avatar
Linda
Jan 20

We stand in solidarity with UFT retirees and will not stop until this is rectified . It is a shame that they’re asked to pay these healthcare premiums !

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 A Better Contract - UFT Members · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture