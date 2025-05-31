A BETTER CONTRACT (ABC-UFT)

A BETTER CONTRACT (ABC-UFT)

Patricia Dobosz
19h

I’m proud to have run with ABC. We stood for member driven democracy, transparency, honesty. We did change the narrative and hopefully more will be listening and waking up.

Than you for all the hard work everyone put in! Let’s keep the message out there.

Alan Ross
19h

WEin or lose,, you are the best. The fight persists.

