A BETTER CONTRACT (ABC-UFT)

Gail Lindenberg
1d

What a timely and well directed address to the membership! WE are the membership and we do not have to tolerate the attacks on our wages and working conditions. I am a retiree and the working conditions were abominable back in the day but they are worse now. The Unity caucus did not help us much back then but today the Unity caucus is the source of many of our problems. It argues against 1096 in city council and similar legislation on a state level, is responsible for the deal lowering rate of interest in,TRS/TDA, fixed, from 8.25% to 7%, is responsible for allowing tier 6, has complied in emptying the MLC stabilization fund, fails to challenge the no-strike clause in Taylor Act, did not challenge OLR in attempt to enact Medicare Advantage, has not challenged management in expanding the work day from 6 hours/20 minutes , has not aggressively opposed mayoral control, etc. I could continue but you get the picture. The ONLY answer here is a membership who actively understands Unity’s complicity with management and demands an end to a union which supports policies whose only beneficiary is our employer. The Unity caucus’s domination of OUR Union depends on the apathy of the membership. When we realize this, things can begin to change. Gail Lindenberg, RTC delegate.

mathmaggie
1d

It's time to shit or get off the pot as they say. Defeating Unity is in our own best interest.

