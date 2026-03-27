@the_leah_lin Leah Lin on Instagram: "This video has to do with School Based …

Let’s talk about School Based Options, also known as SBOs.

Because this is one of those topics that comes up every year, and somehow still feels rushed, unclear, or decided without enough real conversation.

Let’s fix that.

What is an SBO, really?

A School Based Option gives UFT members at a school the ability to collaboratively modify certain parts of the DOE/UFT contract or create positions that are not automatically included. That’s a big deal.

We are talking about decisions that can shape your daily work experience. This can include:

Changes to the school schedule

When professional development takes place

Other Professional Work (OPW)

Parent conference dates

Creation of comp time positions

These are not small adjustments. These are structural decisions. And anything that impacts your day to day work deserves your voice. This process is supposed to be collaborative. An SBO can be proposed by either the principal or the chapter leader on behalf of the chapter.

But here is the key point:

This is a member-driven process. A principal cannot require an SBO vote to happen. In order for an SBO to pass, at least 55% of UFT members who vote must support it. Voting is conducted through a secure system called Election Buddy.

Let’s be clear. SBOs are not supposed to be top down. This is supposed to be collaborative decision making. Timing matters more than people realize. An SBO is only in effect for one school year. That means if your school wants to continue an SBO, it must be voted on again every year. The only exception is when an elementary school moves from an eight period day to a seven period day. This is why timing is everything.

We are approaching April break, which is exactly when these conversations should be happening. Not in June. Not last minute. Not rushed through in a single meeting.

The real issue: lack of conversation. Too often, SBOs show up as a near final decision instead of a discussion. That is where things go wrong.

The SBO process should be:

Thoughtful

Transparent

Inclusive

Staff should have the opportunity to:

Ask questions

Understand what is being proposed

Share concerns

Offer ideas

Because when people feel informed, they engage. When they don’t, well, they simply don’t care.

The bottom line: SBOs work best when they reflect the collective voice of the school. Not assumptions. Not pressure. Not last minute decisions.

If the conversation is not happening in your building, it is important to ask why and to make sure it starts. Because at its core, this process is about collaboration.

And shared decision making is only real when everyone has a seat at the table.