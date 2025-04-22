Good morning ABC Candidates & Supporters,
We hope you had a restful and energizing Spring Break—because now it’s go time. The 2025 UFT Election is around the corner, and ballots will be mailed on May 1st.
🗓 Ballots are due by 9:00 AM on May 28th.
📬 Keep a close eye on your mailbox, and remind your coworkers to do the same!
To win, we need you—your energy, your outreach, your voice. Here’s how to get involved this week:
✅ 1. SHOW UP FOR ABC EVENTS THIS WEEK
Please attend and share these events with colleagues, school contacts, and fellow union members!
📍Tuesday, April 22 – Middle School Town Hall (Zoom)
🔗 Register here
📄 Flyer:
📍Thursday, April 24 – IN-PERSON Happy Hour in Queens
🕒 3:30 PM - 6:30
📍 The Wolfhound
38-14 30th Avenue, Astoria, NY 11103
🔗 RSVP Queens Sign Up
📄 Flyer:
📍Thursday, April 24 – OT/PT Town Hall (Zoom)
🔗 Register here
📄 Flyer:
✅ 2. WANT TO HELP GET OUT THE VOTE?
We’re organizing now to make sure ABC votes get counted.
✍️ Fill out this quick form if you’re down to help us phone/text bank, distribute materials, or cover your building:
👉 GOTV Volunteer Sign-Up
✅ Feel free to share with other ABC supporters!
✅ 3. ROCK AN ABC T-SHIRT AT WORK!
👕 Support the slate, spark conversations, and show your pride.
📸 Some of our candidates are modeling the gear in the attached photo!
🗓 Deadline to order is Friday, April 25th
👉 T-Shirt Order Form
✅ 4. STAY CONNECTED – CHECK OUR LINKTREE!
One link with all things ABC: events, flyers, sign-ups, social links, and more.
🔗 https://linktr.ee/abettercontract
📸 Share What You’re Doing for ABC!
If you’re leafleting, attending events, or repping us at your school, send us your photos/videos!
📩 Email submissions to info@uftmembers.org so we can feature your amazing work!Thanks for reading A BETTER CONTRACT - UFT MEMBERS! This post is public so feel free to share it.