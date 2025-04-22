Good morning ABC Candidates & Supporters,

We hope you had a restful and energizing Spring Break—because now it’s go time. The 2025 UFT Election is around the corner, and ballots will be mailed on May 1st.

🗓 Ballots are due by 9:00 AM on May 28th.

📬 Keep a close eye on your mailbox, and remind your coworkers to do the same!

To win, we need you—your energy, your outreach, your voice. Here’s how to get involved this week:

RSVP NOW!

✅ 1. SHOW UP FOR ABC EVENTS THIS WEEK

Please attend and share these events with colleagues, school contacts, and fellow union members!

📍Tuesday, April 22 – Middle School Town Hall (Zoom)

🔗 Register here

📄 Flyer:

📍Thursday, April 24 – IN-PERSON Happy Hour in Queens

🕒 3:30 PM - 6:30

📍 The Wolfhound

38-14 30th Avenue, Astoria, NY 11103

🔗 RSVP Queens Sign Up

📄 Flyer:

📍Thursday, April 24 – OT/PT Town Hall (Zoom)

🔗 Register here

📄 Flyer:

✅ 2. WANT TO HELP GET OUT THE VOTE?

We’re organizing now to make sure ABC votes get counted.

✍️ Fill out this quick form if you’re down to help us phone/text bank, distribute materials, or cover your building:

👉 GOTV Volunteer Sign-Up

✅ Feel free to share with other ABC supporters!

✅ 3. ROCK AN ABC T-SHIRT AT WORK!

👕 Support the slate, spark conversations, and show your pride.

📸 Some of our candidates are modeling the gear in the attached photo!

🗓 Deadline to order is Friday, April 25th

👉 T-Shirt Order Form

✅ 4. STAY CONNECTED – CHECK OUR LINKTREE!

One link with all things ABC: events, flyers, sign-ups, social links, and more.

🔗 https://linktr.ee/abettercontract

📸 Share What You’re Doing for ABC!

If you’re leafleting, attending events, or repping us at your school, send us your photos/videos!

📸 Share What You're Doing for ABC!

If you're leafleting, attending events, or repping us at your school, send us your photos/videos!

📩 Email submissions to info@uftmembers.org so we can feature your amazing work!