Written by Jessica Kim, Teacher at Inwood Early College for Health & Informational Technologies, and A Better Contract Candidate for UFT Vice President for CTE Schools

Career and Technical Education (CTE) has the power to reshape much of public education and workforce development in New York City. However, despite its transformative potential, CTE educators and programs face systemic obstacles that limit their impact and sustainability. To move forward, we must address critical issues in certification and compensation, student support, public awareness, and policy coordination, while building toward a stronger, more unified CTE vision.

I. The Certification and Compensation Crisis

One of the most urgent challenges facing CTE teachers is the deeply flawed certification and salary recognition system. The current Department of Education (DoE) processes and forms fail to take prior industry experience into account, which should then be reflected in salary steps. As a result, many CTE educators enter the system undervalued and consequently underpaid, often needing personal connections within the DoE or our union, the United Federation of Teachers (UFT), to rectify errors. Some individuals in the UFT’s Salary Department have been instrumental in helping some educators navigate these challenges, but this fix-it-after-the-fact is not a sustainable or equitable solution.

Our union must educate CTE teachers about salary bumps, host targeted CTE salary workshops (particularly for niche areas like Aviation), and pressure the DoE to overhaul its employment verification procedures to better take industry experience into account. Without these reforms, we risk losing talented professionals who would not be able to afford to build careers in the classroom.

II. Supporting Special Populations in CTE Classrooms

CTE programs must also evolve to better support students with disabilities. CTE teachers report that special education accommodations are not always properly integrated into CTE courses, despite the clear need for differentiated instruction and inclusive practices. IEPs must explicitly include CTE accommodations, and support staff must be embedded in CTE classrooms to ensure accessibility and success.

These measures are not just ethical imperatives—they are strategic investments. When students with disabilities are fully supported in CTE, retention rates increases, and eligibility to access industry certifications improves, enhancing career prospects and long-term earning potential. According to Education Week, promising studies show that students with disabilities enrolled in CTE programs have a graduation rate of 80%. Additional research indicates that students with learning disabilities who participate in CTE courses are more likely to graduate on time.

III. Building Early Awareness: Start Making Connections at the Elementary and Middle School Levels

CTE should not be an afterthought introduced at the high school level. While we have the Success via Apprenticeship (SVA) program from high school to post-secondary pathway, UFT needs to expand CTE access. To build robust pipelines, we must educate families and students in elementary and middle school about the range of opportunities CTE offers. Hosting CTE workshops for younger students, inviting elementary and middle schools to visit CTE high schools, and creating bridge programs can help to increase early exposure and engagement.

Guidance counselors are in a position to play a critical role in this process. Many are unaware of the depth and breadth of available CTE programs. Training counselors across districts to understand and advocate for CTE will ensure students receive informed guidance about their educational options.

IV. Policy Coordination, Funding, and Union Engagement

CTE educators often operate in isolation—divided by school, by district, or by specialization. Our union needs to unite the city’s 185 approved (and about 106 yet-to-be-approved) CTE programs to form a collective voice that can advocate at City Hall and Albany. This includes working for the creation of a CTE-specific district and superintendency, and putting it into writing, forming a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) between the DoE and UFT dedicated to CTE priorities.

Workshops for CTE Chapter Leaders (CLs) can help demystify school budgets, build networks across “sister schools,” and identify funding streams such as Perkins V funds tied to Title I. We must also seek industry-union partnerships, such as the North American Building Trades Union (NABTU), to expand resources, apprenticeship programs, and job pipelines for students.

V. Globalizing CTE: Student Exchanges and International Opportunities

To truly prepare students for the 21st-century workforce, educators, the DoE, and the UFT should look beyond local and national borders. International CTE exchange programs, student apprenticeships abroad, and cross-cultural certifications could provide life-changing experiences and careers. These initiatives can allow students to gain invaluable work experience, build global networks, and develop language and cultural competencies—essential in an evermore interconnected economy.

VI. Empowering CTE Teachers Through Professional Development

Celebrating CTE Educators annually at the CTE Awards is a start, but it does not address how the union can support CTE teachers and their evolving needs. Many CTE educators face barriers to continued training due to rigid school schedules and insufficient support at the school level, the DoE level, and from the UFT. The union must champion CTE-specific professional development that aligns with industry advancements and credentialing standards. When ABC wins, an essential priority must be ensuring ongoing support for CTE teacher development as a union-backed initiative.

VII. A Vision Forward: Unifying for Citywide and National Change

CTE is not just a set of technical programs. It is a movement with the power to revitalize New York City’s economy, reimagine the role of public education, and set a successful national precedent.

We are at a critical juncture— We can seize this moment to transform CTE from a fragmented “alternative” system into a citywide force for equity, opportunity, and economic innovation. New York City and an ABC-led UFT can—and should—lead the nation in redefining and codifying what workforce preparation looks like— CTE must be a vital cornerstone of public education.