Happening TODAY (Wednesday, 11/18/2026) at 7pm!

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

Attention all Paraprofessionals! There is so much happening right now: the Respect Check is winding its way through court, the UFT Paraprofessional Chapter will have an election this spring, and our union has begun working on a new contract for November 2027 (hopefully). We have a lot to talk about!

Please join us Wednesday, November 18, at 7pm on Zoom. CLICK HERE to register.

This meeting is being held for paras, by paras, to discuss all the issues we are facing in our profession, our union, and our lives. This meeting will be a safe space where we can talk, listen, connect, and support one another. We hope you can attend!

CLICK HERE to register.

And please share the flyer and registration link with your friends.

https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/IUIG8ccLT3qsx7gVxp2whQ#/registration

Thanks so much, we look forward to seeing you there!