@the_leah_lin Leah Lin on Instagram: "This video has to do with program prefe…

Each spring, teachers complete a program preference sheet to indicate the classes they would like to teach, ranked in order from one to three. This is an important opportunity to express your preferences, but it must be completed carefully to protect your position.

You should list three different choices that are within your appointed license area. Even if you hold an additional license, listing classes outside your appointment can create flexibility for administration to place you in assignments you may not want. It is essential to only select programs you are officially appointed to teach.

Teachers should also be specific in their preferences. For example, common branch teachers may indicate a preference for ICT or general education, and special education teachers should clearly state the type of program and age range they prefer, such as ICT or self-contained settings.

This form is strictly for program preferences. Do not include personal information such as plans for retirement, leaves of absence, pregnancy, or whether you plan to return next year. Additionally, requests for cluster positions or compensatory time roles are not part of the preference sheet process and must be submitted separately when those opportunities are available.

Members are encouraged to be as detailed as possible in the designated comment section and to keep a copy of their completed sheet for at least three years for their records.

It is critical to submit the preference sheet on time. Failure to do so may result in administration assigning a program without your input.

If you believe your program assignment violates contractual rights, you have two days from receiving your program to file a reorganization grievance. Members should contact their chapter leader immediately if concerns arise.

For teachers on probation, it is especially important to select classes within your license area, as teaching out of license may impact tenure decisions.

Program preference sheets are not just routine paperwork, they are a key part of protecting your assignment. Taking the time to complete them thoughtfully can make a significant difference in your program for the following school year.

So as you fill yours out, ask yourself: Are you protecting your program or leaving it up to chance?